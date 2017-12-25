Mohamed Salah Picks His Favourite Goal for Liverpool so Far After Spectacular Start at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has proven to be one of the signings of the season, where 21 goals in 27 games have made the £34m fee look like a bargain. After his blistering start at Anfield, the 25-year-old took the time to sit down with Sky Sports and discuss his favourite goals for the Reds so far.

He had several to choose from, and went through his best selection of strikers before naming his stunning curler against Everton as his best one so far.

Beforehand, Salah explained how he thoroughly enjoyed his strike against Arsenal in August, where he nicked the ball of Hector Bellerin and sped away down half the pitch to tuck the ball past Petr Cech in the emphatic 4-0 win, saying he enjoyed the "speed and counter attack" of the goal.

Raheem Sterling: Only Mohamed Salah (18) has scored or assisted more Premier League goals than Sterling (16) this season #MCIBOU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 23, 2017

He briefly discussed his strike against Burnley in September and then spoke about his excellent double from the bench in November's 3-0 win at Stoke. His first goal that night, a stunning volley and a second from a shocking pass back made the list also.

He praised the assist from Sadio Mane for the volley, saying the Senegalese winger did "everything", also saying that Mane is his best friend at the club, seemingly putting any jealousy rumours between the pair to bed.

He finally spoke about his stunning curling effort in the Merseyside Derby, saying: "I could see skill, power, it had everything" and chose the strike as his best so far. "Yes, I choose this one," he said as he watched the goal with pride.

The Egypt international will certainly be looking to add to his excellent tally when Liverpool host a shambolic Swansea side on Boxing Day.