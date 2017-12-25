Mohamed Salah Picks His Favourite Goal for Liverpool so Far After Spectacular Start at Anfield

By 90Min
December 25, 2017

Mohamed Salah has proven to be one of the signings of the season, where 21 goals in 27 games have made the £34m fee look like a bargain. After his blistering start at Anfield,  the 25-year-old took the time to sit down with Sky Sports and discuss his favourite goals for the Reds so far.

He had several to choose from, and went through his best selection of strikers before naming his stunning curler against Everton as his best one so far.

Beforehand, Salah explained how he thoroughly enjoyed his strike against Arsenal in August, where he nicked the ball of Hector Bellerin and sped away down half the pitch to tuck the ball past Petr Cech in the emphatic 4-0 win, saying he enjoyed the "speed and counter attack" of the goal.

He briefly discussed his strike against Burnley in September and then spoke about his excellent double from the bench in November's 3-0 win at Stoke. His first goal that night, a stunning volley and a second from a shocking pass back made the list also.

He praised the assist from Sadio Mane for the volley, saying the Senegalese winger did "everything", also saying that Mane is his best friend at the club, seemingly putting any jealousy rumours between the pair to bed.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He finally spoke about his stunning curling effort in the Merseyside Derby, saying: "I could see skill, power, it had everything" and chose the strike as his best so far. "Yes, I choose this one," he said as he watched the goal with pride.

The Egypt international will certainly be looking to add to his excellent tally when Liverpool host a shambolic Swansea side on Boxing Day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters