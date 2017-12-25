VIDEO: FIFA 18's Random Hidden Feature on 'Journey Mode' That You Don't Really Need But Want Anyway

FIFA 18's Journey Mode with Alex Hunter has a hidden feature that allows you to taunt players and fans on the pitch using star man Alex Hunter.

The 'Journey Mode' was first brought to FIFA last year, as the first real story mode the game has ever had. This year season two of the 'Journey Mode' was released, and it certainly has proved to be an improvement on last year's attempt.

Along with better graphics, bigger names and an enhanced decision making process, FIFA 18 'Journey Mode' now allows you to taunt both players and fans. As demonstrated by Tekkers FC on their YouTube channel, the new feature allows you to dance in the middle of the pitch, as well as telling the crowd to calm down.

To many fans, this new feature will come as a welcome surprise. Every year more and more hidden gems are uncovered. The 'Journey Mode' this year has certainly taken on a life of it's own, and is up their with the games most used game modes like Ultimate Team and Career mode.

Without spoiling the ending to the 'Journey Mode', it will be interesting to see what happens in the next FIFA regarding the future of Alex Hunter, and whether or not it will have another hidden gem like this one.