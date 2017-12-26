260 Club: Harry Kane Refuses to Target Alan Shearer's All-Time Premier League Goal Record

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is refusing to think about eventually breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal record of 260, although he maintains that it would be a very special achievement one day in the future.





Speaking at the end of last season as he secured a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot, the first Englishman since Shearer to do so, Kane had said of the 260 record: "It's something I'd like to break but I've got a long way to go yet."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Now, as he stands on the brink of breaking Shearer's record of Premier League goals in a single calendar year (36 set in 1995) after equalling it against Burnley on Saturday, Kane has echoed such sentiments once more, claiming the all-time record is not his primary focus.

"Of course you dream about it, but I'd be silly to look that far ahead I think," the 24-year-old is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I've still got a long way to go. A lot can happen in football," he added.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"Hopefully I can stay fit, stay sharp and we'll see what happens. Maybe if I get to 200 and I've still got a few more years left then I'll start thinking about it.

"But for now I'm concentrating on each game. I've had a great 2017 and hopefully, for me, it's an improved 2018 and I get even better."

Having finished top of the pile in 2015/16 and 2016/17, Kane, who has scored 93 Premier League goals overall, currently jointly leads the scoring charts halfway through 2017/18 - his 15 tie him with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Should he manage another Golden Boot, Kane would be the first player to win three in a row since Thierry's treble in 2003/04, 2004/05 and 2005/06. He would equal Shearer's total haul of three, with only Henry (4) having ever won more.

What's more, he won't even turn 25 until the summer.