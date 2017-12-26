Arsenal Reportedly Launch £35m January Bid for Juventus Defender Medhi Benatia

Arsenal's list of apparent targets for the January transfer window keeps growing as news from Italy reports that the Gunners are chasing Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia.

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that Arsenal are preparing a bid of around £35.5m for the 30-year-old Moroccan centre-back. The Gunners have struggled defensively this season. They have conceded 23 league goals this season, more than any other club in the top seven.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Benatia has only managed a bit-part role in Turin since making his move from Bayern Munich in 2016. The centre-back has made just 23 league appearances for Juventus in his one and a half years at the club.

But Juventus have reportedly announced that they have no intention to sell Benatia, who they believe still has an important part to play the club. He recently scored the only goal in Juventus' victory over Roma to help his club move within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is apparently a long-term admirer of Benatia, and reportedly monitored the defender during his days at Bayern Munich. But at 30-years-old, the Moroccan may not be a long-term addition to Arsenal's already ageing central defence.

Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny have been the regular choices for Arsenal in the centre of defence this season. But at 31 and 32, respectively, Arsenal may opt for the some younger additions at centre-back.