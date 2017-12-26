Arsenal Reportedly Launch £35m January Bid for Juventus Defender Medhi Benatia

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Arsenal's list of apparent targets for the January transfer window keeps growing as news from Italy reports that the Gunners are chasing Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia. 

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that Arsenal are preparing a bid of around £35.5m for the 30-year-old Moroccan centre-back. The Gunners have struggled defensively this season. They have conceded 23 league goals this season, more than any other club in the top seven. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Benatia has only managed a bit-part role in Turin since making his move from Bayern Munich in 2016. The centre-back has made just 23 league appearances for Juventus in his one and a half years at the club. 

But Juventus have reportedly announced that they have no intention to sell Benatia, who they believe still has an important part to play the club. He recently scored the only goal in Juventus' victory over Roma to help his club move within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is apparently a long-term admirer of Benatia, and reportedly monitored the defender during his days at Bayern Munich. But at 30-years-old, the Moroccan may not be a long-term addition to Arsenal's already ageing central defence. 

Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny have been the regular choices for Arsenal in the centre of defence this season. But at 31 and 32, respectively, Arsenal may opt for the some younger additions at centre-back. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters