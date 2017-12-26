Chelsea & Burnley Stars on Wenger's Radar as Arsenal Boss Looks to Strengthen Back Line

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen on signing a top quality centre-back during the January transfer window, in order to replace the soon-to-be retired Per Mertesacker.

Over the summer, Wenger let Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista leave the Emirates Stadium for La Liga outfit Villarreal, and didn't bring in a replacement. With Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding all at Wenger's disposal (as well as having Callum Chambers on the books), it's not as if the French manager is without options in defence.

However, according to StarSport, Wenger wants to bring in one more central player in order to replace Mertesacker, with the German retiring at the end of the season.

The report claims that the club have narrowed the options down to two candidates - out-of-favour Chelsea centre back David Luiz, and rising Burnley star James Tarkowski.

Luiz earned rave reviews for his stellar performances in a Chelsea shirt last season, but has since fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following a bust-up with manager Antonio Conte.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

With game time not looking all too fulfilling in west London at the moment, the Brazilian may well jump ship and move across to the north of the city, filling in at Arsenal.

A deal is said to cost around £30m for the Gunners, but Luiz is suspected to be keen for the switch with the World Cup coming up in summer.

Tarkowski is another option for Arsenal, and has been sensational under Sean Dyche so far this season. However, with only six months of experience in the Premier League, it is believed that Wenger favours a move for Luiz.