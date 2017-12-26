Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Admits Star Forward Could Leave Club as Chelsea & Man City Eye Swoop

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that star forward Wilfried Zaha could leave the club, as the likes of Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea weigh-up a potential swoop for the Ivory Coast international.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash against Arsenal, Hodgson faced questions on the future of the talented 25-year-old, and admitted that he was prepared to consider a big money offer for the player. Reported by the Metro, the former England manager said:

"If Wilf (Zaha) continues as he is doing, then the club will be faced with a situation where someone wants to put a lot of money on the table in order to prise him away.

"That will be a massive decision for the club because I know how much everyone at Crystal Palace appreciates him and he is the last person we want to lose. It is no good making bold statements that this and that won’t happen because things do happen and when they do, you deal with them.





"Speculation is what it is. The only time I will ever get interested in a situation is if the chairman comes to me and says there is a situation the club has to deal with. In the meantime, it won’t be important for me. It’s for Steve Parish, or Wilf, to deal with speculation."

Zaha has become a popular figure at Selhurst Park since rejoining the club from an ill-fated spell at Manchester United.





The fiery forward failed to get game time at Old Trafford, which has lead Eagles fans to question whether another move to a bigger club would see the player in a similar situation as before.