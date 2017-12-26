Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Admits Star Forward Could Leave Club as Chelsea & Man City Eye Swoop

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that star forward Wilfried Zaha could leave the club, as the likes of Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea weigh-up a potential swoop for the Ivory Coast international.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash against Arsenal, Hodgson faced questions on the future of the talented 25-year-old, and admitted that he was prepared to consider a big money offer for the player. Reported by the Metro, the former England manager said:

"If Wilf (Zaha) continues as he is doing, then the club will be faced with a situation where someone wants to put a lot of money on the table in order to prise him away.

"That will be a massive decision for the club because I know how much everyone at Crystal Palace appreciates him and he is the last person we want to lose. It is no good making bold statements that this and that won’t happen because things do happen and when they do, you deal with them.


"Speculation is what it is. The only time I will ever get interested in a situation is if the chairman comes to me and says there is a situation the club has to deal with. In the meantime, it won’t be important for me. It’s for Steve Parish, or Wilf, to deal with speculation."

Zaha has become a popular figure at Selhurst Park since rejoining the club from an ill-fated spell at Manchester United. 


The fiery forward failed to get game time at Old Trafford, which has lead Eagles fans to question whether another move to a bigger club would see the player in a similar situation as before.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters