Ex-Juve Boss Capello Reveals Which Italian Legend Miralem Pjanic Reminds Him Of

Fabio Capello has showered Miralem Pjanic with the greatest praise of all - by stating that the Juventus star reminds him of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo called time on his stunning professional career in November following the end of the 2017 MLS season, and is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all-time.

In quotes published by Tuttosport, ex-England and Real Madrid manager Capello was asked about the talents of current Juve midfielder Pjanic and, explaining why boss Max Allegri had signed the Bosnian, revealed that he was the closest thing to a modern day Pirlo.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Capello remarked: "When you have a player like Pjanic everything is easier. He is one that when he receives the ball dribbles, he moves well, and he has great technique.

"He is the only player who reminds me a little of Pirlo. This is why Allegri wanted to bring him to Juventus."

Pjanic signed for I Bianconeri from rivals Roma in July 2016 for around £28m and has gone on to play 65 times for the reigning Serie A champions.

👏👏 Congratulations, @Miralem_Pjanic on winning the award for Bosnia's best footballer of 2017 🇧🇦 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/XCf4iqOIkG — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 23, 2017

He has made 21 appearances so far this term - registering four goals and eight assists during that time - and his ability to dictate the play from the heart of midfield is a just reason why Capello believes he resembles Pirlo in style of play.

The Italian also went on to laud the manner in which Juventus play together as a team as he offered his opinion as to why everyone excelled on the pitch under Allegri's guidance.

He said: "When Juventus is on the pitch all the players are always in the game. It is difficult for any of them not to be: this is the strength of the team.

"There are many players who show that desire an determination. The other teams play well - certainly there is a lot of effort on their part so you can not scold them - but there is not that desire to win like in Juventus."

