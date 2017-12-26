Ex-Real Madrid Favourite Gets Himself into Trouble With Fans After Controversial Instagram Activity

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria landed himself in some hot water with Real Madrid fans following his Instagram activity after the 3-0 Barcelona triumph over Los Blancos on Saturday.

The Argentinian spent four triumphant years at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2014 - developing into a world class player, and becoming one of the hottest talents out there. Since then, Di Maria has fallen into the shadows a little following a difficult stint at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old is stuck in a bit of a rut at the moment, with PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar stealing all the headlines in Paris. However, following some controversial moves on Instagram over the weekend, Di Maria has managed to make himself relevant to Madrid fans once again.

As seen below, he was caught 'liking' photos that celebrated Barcelona's El Clasico victory on Saturday; this includes celebrations on the pitch, and dressing room photos after the game. Not the best way to endear himself to his former fans:

Now, the player's excuse will be that his relationship with Lionel Messi allows him to like such photos without causing damage between himself and fans in the Spanish capital.

The Argnetina teammates are famously close, and Di Maria happened to be the only Real Madrid (or former Real Madrid) player to be invited to the Barcelona legend's wedding over the summer.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from taking a swipe at the winger:

If Di Maria's trying to drop hints to the Catalan outfit, it probably won't work. Struggling to hit the spotlight in Ligue 1 is unlikely to earn someone a move to Barcelona.

