Former Chelsea Midfielder Andy Townsend Calls Blues' Wilfried Zaha Links 'Utter Madness'

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Crystal Palace's star player Wilfried Zaha looks destined for another move to a Premier League big club. The Ivorian international has continued to impress in a struggling Palace side, where he has reportedly garnered interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea. 

Zaha's last big move from Palace did not work out as planned. He made just two league appearances for Manchester United in two years before returning to his former club. Could Zaha's big break finally come in January at Chelsea? Not if former Blues forward Andy Townsend has anything to do with it. 

Speaking on Sky Sports, Townsend ruled out Zaha moving to Chelsea and thinks it would be crazy for struggling Crystal Palace to let their star man go. "Not Zaha," said Townsend (via The Sport Review). "Not at the moment. It is the perfect fit for Zaha. It would be utter madness."

Zaha has had another impressive season for the Eagles so far. The 25-year-old has four goals in 13 league appearances this season, helping to pull Palace out of the relegation zone. 

With the players Chelsea have, Zaha may have to be happy with a bit-part role at the Blues should a move to Stamford Bridge materialise. Zaha would have to compete with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian for those attacking positions. 

Crystal Palace would also surely want to lineup some replacements for Zaha, should they lose their star man to a big club. While they are out of the drop zone, Palace still have a lot to do to ensure their Premier League survival. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

They are just two points above relegation and face Arsenal in their next league clash.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters