Former Chelsea Midfielder Andy Townsend Calls Blues' Wilfried Zaha Links 'Utter Madness'

Crystal Palace's star player Wilfried Zaha looks destined for another move to a Premier League big club. The Ivorian international has continued to impress in a struggling Palace side, where he has reportedly garnered interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Zaha's last big move from Palace did not work out as planned. He made just two league appearances for Manchester United in two years before returning to his former club. Could Zaha's big break finally come in January at Chelsea? Not if former Blues forward Andy Townsend has anything to do with it.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Townsend ruled out Zaha moving to Chelsea and thinks it would be crazy for struggling Crystal Palace to let their star man go. "Not Zaha," said Townsend (via The Sport Review). "Not at the moment. It is the perfect fit for Zaha. It would be utter madness."

Zaha has had another impressive season for the Eagles so far. The 25-year-old has four goals in 13 league appearances this season, helping to pull Palace out of the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson Refuses to Confirm Whether Wilfried Zaha Will Stay at Crystal Palace in January @joejournosun https://t.co/6nyHxGSN7e — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) December 22, 2017

With the players Chelsea have, Zaha may have to be happy with a bit-part role at the Blues should a move to Stamford Bridge materialise. Zaha would have to compete with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian for those attacking positions.

Crystal Palace would also surely want to lineup some replacements for Zaha, should they lose their star man to a big club. While they are out of the drop zone, Palace still have a lot to do to ensure their Premier League survival.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

They are just two points above relegation and face Arsenal in their next league clash.