Joe Hart Reportedly Searching for Move Abroad to Save Stumbling International Career

England goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly ready to quit West Ham and make another loan move abroad in an attempt to save his international career, having recently been dropped by new Hammers boss David Moyes.

The 30-year-old spent the entirety of last season at Serie A outfit Torino, and managed to maintain his spot as England's shot stopper under Gareth Southgate, but following a horrendous start to the current season at the London Stadium, Hart has now seen himself replaced by teammate Adrian.

Although he was handed an opportunity to impress in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last week, the Sun claims that Hart would be more than willing to make another move for the second half of the season if it meant resurrecting his international career ahead of Russia 2018.

It could well be that Napoli come searching for the Manchester City outcast, with veteran Pepe Reina believed to be on the verge of leaving the club, but any top quality side looking for a man between the sticks in January would be happily joined by Hart.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, one complication that comes Hart's way would be the finances on the deal. Man City would only allow the change of club should the wage contribution that West Ham are paying be matched, and the Hammers are believed to be spending quite a hefty amount of money on keeping the stopper at the club.

Up until last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Newcastle, West Ham have been in good momentum since dropping Hart. Moyes' men picked up a hugely valuable win over Chelsea before holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The club now find themselves 17th in the table, only one point clear of the relegation zone.