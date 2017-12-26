Juve Sporting Director Issues Warning to Chelsea & Man Utd Target Sandro: 'You Must Pay Us Back'

Chelsea have made no secret of their desire to land Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, having pursued a transfer for most of the last summer window.

The Blues, who won the Premier League title last year, relied quite heavily on their wing-backs, Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, but were only able to add competition in one of the spots by signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino on deadline day.

Reports indicate that Antonio Conte will make further attempts to sign the Brazilian next month, but Manchester United have apparently joined the chase, and the £50m-rated man could become the subject of a major tussle if he does become available in the January window.

Juventus, however, aren't keen on letting the player leave before next summer. They were able to keep him in their employ after Chelsea's relentless pursuit, but it is believed that the defender has grown disenchanted with life in Turin and wants to leave the Serie A champions.

Given the current circumstances, Juve sporting director Beppe Marotta has warned the player, urging him to repay the faith placed in him by the club.

"We’ve regarded Alex Sandro as a top player," said Marotta, via the Metro. "We have trusted him and he must repay our trust now."

Chelsea, meanwhile, have appointed a temporary replacement for technical director Michael Emenalo, who departed earlier this season. According to The Times, the club have placed head scout Scott McLachlan in the position on an interim basis.





Fans are now excited to what happens in January. And landing Sandro, despite his recent form, would certainly leave a good mark.