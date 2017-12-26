Liverpool Fans Have Reason to Be Excited Following Journalist's Naby Keita Claims

Liverpool fans could be in for a late Christmas present from RB Leipzig this January, with the possibility of Guinean midfielder Naby Keita arriving to Anfield early being dangled on a string in front of them.

The summer was rife with reports of Keita moving to Liverpool. The highly rated 22-year-old made it clear that he wanted to make the switch to Merseyside, and eventually the two clubs brokered a deal that would see the midfielder move next summer.

And while most claims made by journalists should be taken with a pinch of salt, there is one in particular that Reds fans could be forgiven for listening intently to.

Sega Diallo was one of the first to break the news of Keita to Liverpool. He monitored the situation all summer long - from Liverpool's initial interest, to their multiple bids rejected, all the way up until the deal was eventually ironed out. And now, he claims that Keita could well be on his way to the Premier League this January:

If ragnieck accept thé deal is open — sega diallo (@segadiallo) December 25, 2017

The deal seems to be pinned on the decision of Leipzig director of sport Ralph Rangnick, who could be tempted to let Keita go early after a poor start to the season for the club.

Furthermore, Express's Bundesliga expert Lee Price has this to say on the matter: “Leipzig’s novelty is wearing off – they’re fifth in the Bundesliga this season, and have been demoted to the Europa League, where they face a tough tie against Napoli,” he said.

“For Keita, the challenge has almost gone, and he ideally wants to move to Liverpool now.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

“The player doesn’t intend to rock the boat hugely in Leipzig, and is relishing the winter break in Germany, but his camp is expected to push for a move upon his return to training in January.”

However, Leipzig need points, not money. Selling their best player won't help their situation all too much, so don't hold your breath, Liverpool fans.