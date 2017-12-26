Liverpool Fans Name New Defensive Target After Top Performances

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire gave a stellar performance during his sides’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday, with the centre-half even scoring the last-gasp equaliser.

His performances so far this season have been impressive and it seems his efforts at the King Power Stadium just before Christmas have pushed him into high demand, with Liverpool fans taking to Twitter to name him as the man to solve their defensive issues.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Foxes paid relegated Hull City £17m for the England international last summer, and he’s quickly cemented himself as not only a key player in their side but a standout centre-half in the entire Premier League this season.

His finish in injury-time would’ve made most strikers proud and on many occasions, he’s shown his ability to create attacking chances from the back line, as well as help keep the ball out of his own team’s net.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were quick to highlight this, with many naming Maguire as a better (and cheaper) alternative to long-rumored target Virgil van Dijk of Southampton.

Here's a selection of the fans obviously taking a liking to the defender:

