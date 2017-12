Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not a coach who ignores the defensive side of the game, claiming that it is his instinct to 'defend first' rather than go or all out attack.

Klopp has been heavily criticised this season after Liverpool's leaky defence has cost the Reds important results on a number of occasions. Most recently, they collapsed to let a 2-0 lead slip in a crucial game against Arsenal, ending up with a 3-3 draw instead.

That draw cost Liverpool the chance to close the gap on Chelsea and Manchester United in third and second place respectively, with both sides dropping points at the weekend.

Yet Klopp has claimed, "We have a defending approach," quoted by The Guardian after being quizzed over the perceive imbalance in the Liverpool team between attack and defence.

"We played 4-5-1 [against Arsenal] and [every player has] responsibility to defend. As long as they do it, we can line up quite offensive player-wise. There is nobody on the pitch who is not involved in defending," the German added.

"I want to defend first of all because that is the basis for everything. The best thing to do is to defend with 10 offensive players because when you have the ball it’s much more likely that you will score."

Liverpool, whose wretched defensive record cost them the Premier League title in 2013/14 after leaking 50 goals in 38 games, have conceded 23 times in 19 games so far this season. No other club in the top seven has picked the ball out of their net more often.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Next up for Klopp's Reds is a home game against Swansea on Boxing Day evening.