Marouane Fellaini Admits to Turning Down Man Utd Contract Offer

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini revealed that he has received the offer of a new contract from the club, but did not accept it.

The Belgian's current deal runs up until the end of the season, and Jose Mourinho wants to see him remain at Old Trafford. However, the player isn't keen to rush things and is weighing his options.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“If Manchester United did not want me anymore, they would have said that a long time ago,” Fellaini said HUMO.

“They made me an offer, and probably another one will follow. Whether I will accept it, I don’t know. You can’t arrange something like that in an instant.

“We [Fellaini and Mourinho] talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players.”

Marouane Fellaini in HUMO: “Man United made me a contract proposal and I think they will make an another one. I don’t know yet if I’ll accept it - we will see. I have talked about it with Mourinho. He respects his players’ decisions.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/qz3qc0n0oj — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 26, 2017

Mourinho had previously revealed his worries over Fellaini leaving United for free next summer, also admitting that it was beyond his control,

"Yeah, I am [concerned Fellaini could leave]," he said, via Goal. "It is a discussion between the player and the board.

"Discussions are under [the board's] control. So I just wait, wishing that they will have an understanding but it's out of my control."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Fellaini has been at United since 2013 after following David Moyes from Everton, and could leave the Premier League altogether after a 10-year spell.

“He does not prefer to leave in January or in the summer but Manchester United will have the final say over what happens next month," a source told Express on Monday.

“He has an offer from China and could leave for more money.”