Move for Vidal Reportedly on the Cards as Conte Eyes Reunion With Bayern Star at Chelsea

Antonio Conte is ready to be reunited with former Juventus favourite Arturo Vidal at Chelsea, according to reports in Chile.

La Cuatra (h/t 101GreatGoals) has alleged that the Blues boss has urged his club's board to pursue a transfer for Vidal next summer, with a four-year contract offer - to the tune of around £13m per season - also apparently put to the Chile international.

German news outlet Bild also speculated on Tuesday that Vidal current's side Bayern Munich could be open to selling the 30-year-old in the next six months as he struggles for form with the Bavarian giants.

Antonio Conte personally phoned Arturo Vidal again to try and convince him to join Chelsea next season. Would be offered a four-year deal worth £13.5m. [@lacuarta] pic.twitter.com/ExpRCM8cCO — Matias Grez (@matias_grez) December 26, 2017

Conte and Vidal worked closely together during their spell in Turin, and helped Juventus rack up three successive Serie A title between 2011 and 2014.

The duo departed for the Italian national team in July 2014 and Bayern 12 months later and, after three years apart, could now be set to rekindle their working relationship at Stamford Bridge.

Vidal is the third oldest player on Bayern's books behind Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and it may well be that the Bundesliga champions could move him on next June if their new permanent manager decides to usher in a new generation of younger talents at the club.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Vidal would arguably like to try his hand at the Premier League before calling time on his career down the road and a reunion with Conte would certainly appeal, with the Blues manager said to have phoned his former star about the possibility of joining Chelsea ahead of the 2018/19 season



The centre midfielder would, however, have a fight on his hands for a starting berth under the Italian in west London due to the competition for places. N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko currently hold the regular starting positions for Chelsea, with Cesc Fabregas rotated into the side if either is unavailable.

Vidal, who is only contracted to Bayern until June 2019, has made 112 appearances for them since July 2015 and has lifted five titles with them during that time.

