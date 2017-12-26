PSG Name £40m Price for German Ace as Arsenal Seek Replacement for Exit-Bound Alexis Sánchez

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly told Arsenal they'll need to stump up £40m if they wish to sign German winger Julian Draxler in January.

Gunners boss Arsène Wenger is a long-time admirer of the 24-year-old, and is believed to see him as the idea replacement to the exit-bound Alexis Sánchez - who could join Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City next month.

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Draxler could join Premier League club in £30million deal https://t.co/dOTOByFpD5 pic.twitter.com/wbUS9bSNtO — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) December 26, 2017

As reported by the Sun, Arsenal are reluctant to part with more than £30m for the former Wolfsburg man, and would only be interested in a deal if Sánchez decides to leave the club in January.

The tenacious Chilean's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that Arsenal could see him leave on a free transfer if they agree a fee to sell him in January.

Draxler is believed to be angling for a move away from the Ligue 1 giants, as his first-team place has been snatched by PSG's world record summer signing Neymar.

The formidable front-line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani has seen Les Rouge-et-Bleu tear up the French top-tier in formidable fashion - leaving Draxler to watch on from the sidelines.

Liverpool are also believed to be interesting in signing Draxler, but the wealth of attacking options at Anfield could make a move to north London a more attractive proposition to the dribbling dynamo.





Arsenal are set to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, as they look to regain Champions League football in what is set to be a tight race to fourth place.