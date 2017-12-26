Serie A Leaders Napoli Begin Negotiations With Ajax Over Highly Rated Winger Amin Younes

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Serie A outfit Napoli are reportedly in negotiations with dutch giants Ajax over a move for German winger Amin Younes.

The Italian side were believed to be big admirers of the 24-year-old during the summer, but refused to pay the €15m requested by Ajax - knowing full well that the player could've been leaving the club for free only a year later.

Younes' contract in Amsterdam runs to an end come June, and having already convinced the wide man to join Napoli, the Azzurri knew that it was only a matter of time before they could get their man.

And now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, that time has arrived. The Italians are currently discussing terms with Ajax over a January move for Younes - with both clubs knowing that a reduced fee from the previously requested sum will surely be the outcome.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Napoli could easily wait until the attacker's contract runs out at the end of the season, but with a desire to sign the player as soon as possible, and the opportunity for the selling team to take some compensation for a player that would otherwise leave on a free, both parties will be keen to get a deal ironed as quickly.

Napoli have already discussed personal terms with the capped Germany international, and it is reported that Younes will earn €1.5m per year (after tax) at Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli currently sit high and mighty at the top of Serie A. After a blistering start to the campaign, Maurizio Sarri's men lead second placed Juventus by one point.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters