Serie A Leaders Napoli Begin Negotiations With Ajax Over Highly Rated Winger Amin Younes

Serie A outfit Napoli are reportedly in negotiations with dutch giants Ajax over a move for German winger Amin Younes.

The Italian side were believed to be big admirers of the 24-year-old during the summer, but refused to pay the €15m requested by Ajax - knowing full well that the player could've been leaving the club for free only a year later.

Younes' contract in Amsterdam runs to an end come June, and having already convinced the wide man to join Napoli, the Azzurri knew that it was only a matter of time before they could get their man.

And now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, that time has arrived. The Italians are currently discussing terms with Ajax over a January move for Younes - with both clubs knowing that a reduced fee from the previously requested sum will surely be the outcome.

Napoli could easily wait until the attacker's contract runs out at the end of the season, but with a desire to sign the player as soon as possible, and the opportunity for the selling team to take some compensation for a player that would otherwise leave on a free, both parties will be keen to get a deal ironed as quickly.

Napoli have already discussed personal terms with the capped Germany international, and it is reported that Younes will earn €1.5m per year (after tax) at Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli currently sit high and mighty at the top of Serie A. After a blistering start to the campaign, Maurizio Sarri's men lead second placed Juventus by one point.