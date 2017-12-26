West Ham Interested in Sevilla Midfielder and Arsenal & Everton Target Steven N'Zonzi

West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed that he would be interested in trying to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi. The France international has garnered a lot of attention from other clubs this season, with Arsenal reportedly making N'Zonzi their number one target in the January transfer window.

Moyes is said to be keen to recruit some new players in the January window. Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter are also said to be on West Ham's list of targets.

Wantaway Midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is a Number One Target for Arsene Wenger in January @yvevolution https://t.co/M9vR3ecXXS — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) December 24, 2017

But Moyes seems to have confirmed that West Ham will try to sign the former Stoke City man N'Zonzi, should the midfielder become available in the new year. "I think he’s somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market," said Moyes (via the Guardian).

"I wouldn’t say that about others but he’s not playing for some reason at Sevilla – albeit the manager’s gone, so maybe that changes the situation there."

The 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly out the door at Sevilla after a bust-up with manager Eduardo Berizzo. But even with Berizzo sacked, N'Zonzi's future at the Spanish club still looks uncertain.

Moyes added: "We’d like to add to the squad if we can and in this position we’ll need to. Hopefully we’ll have two or three in consideration."

N'Zonzi has £35m release clause on his Sevilla contract, and his situation with his club continues to be monitored by West Ham's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton. West Ham may indeed pursue N'Zonzi further after having a recent £8m approach for Harry Arter rejected by Bournemouth.