West Ham Manager David Moyes Expected to Make Three January Signings

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

David Moyes could be blessed with three signings in January to bolster the squad, according to journalist Ian McGarry.

After a baptism of fire including heavy losses to Liverpool and former side Everton, Moyes has managed to get a rise out of a stagnant and under-performing West Ham side.

The Hammers impressed recently in defeating Chelsea and Stoke, while putting in good shifts against Arsenal and the unbeaten Manchester City.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the loss to Newcastle United at the Olympic Stadium means West Ham remain within the clutches of relegation, sitting a point above 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Speaking on the Daily Star's Transfer Window podcast, journalist Ian McGarry expects the Scotsman to be granted reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"Moyes has galvanised that squad and they've had some good results.He's stabilised the ship. Therefore, he's in a good position to go to Sullivan and Gold [co-owners], and demand funds to replenish and augment his squad.

"No doubt David Moyes will do that. But I doubt it will be on the high end [large sum of funds]."

The London side brought in five players in the summer, spending over £40m, including splurging half that on Marko Arnautovic.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I think they'll look at £15-20m bracket players," McGarry added. "But I would expect a midfielder, striker and possibly a defender, as well."

West Ham face pivotal matches against fellow relegation candidates Bournemouth and West Brom, before making the daunting task of travelling to Wembley to face rivals Spurs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters