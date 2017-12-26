West Ham Manager David Moyes Expected to Make Three January Signings

David Moyes could be blessed with three signings in January to bolster the squad, according to journalist Ian McGarry.
After a baptism of fire including heavy losses to Liverpool and former side Everton, Moyes has managed to get a rise out of a stagnant and under-performing West Ham side.
The Hammers impressed recently in defeating Chelsea and Stoke, while putting in good shifts against Arsenal and the unbeaten Manchester City.
Nevertheless, the loss to Newcastle United at the Olympic Stadium means West Ham remain within the clutches of relegation, sitting a point above 18th-placed Bournemouth.
Speaking on the Daily Star's Transfer Window podcast, journalist Ian McGarry expects the Scotsman to be granted reinforcements in the coming weeks.
"Moyes has galvanised that squad and they've had some good results.He's stabilised the ship. Therefore, he's in a good position to go to Sullivan and Gold [co-owners], and demand funds to replenish and augment his squad.
"No doubt David Moyes will do that. But I doubt it will be on the high end [large sum of funds]."
The London side brought in five players in the summer, spending over £40m, including splurging half that on Marko Arnautovic.
"I think they'll look at £15-20m bracket players," McGarry added. "But I would expect a midfielder, striker and possibly a defender, as well."
West Ham face pivotal matches against fellow relegation candidates Bournemouth and West Brom, before making the daunting task of travelling to Wembley to face rivals Spurs.