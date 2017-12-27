AC Milan's Star Goalkeeper to Miss Wednesday's Derby Della Madonnina

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been officially removed from AC Milan's squad to face city rivals Inter Milan in Wednesday night's quarter final of the Coppa Italia.

Confirmed on the Rossoneri's official Twitter account, the Italian international is undergoing a medical examination and his place in Gennaro Gattuso's squad will be taken by Matteo Soncin, a promising goalkeeper with the club's U19 team.

Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the #DerbyMilano squad list and is undergoing medical examination#MilanPrimavera goalkeeper Matteo Soncin has been added to the list — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2017

The news is bound to concern many of AC Milan's supporters who already expect the goalkeeper to leave during the winter transfer window.

There continues to be notable unrest and anger on the terraces towards the young, with the talented shot-stopper, in the wake of widespread rumours in the summer that the 18-year-old could depart the Milan giants, finding a loophole in his new contract allowing it to be cancelled.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Protests recently even brought Donnarumma to tears at the end of match against Verona and he needed to be comforted by team mates and coaching staff as he left the field.





AC Milan have found this campaign a season of struggle even with huge investment over the summer, which has seen the club already sack head coach Vincenzo Montella due to a poor return.

Currently, they sit 11th in Serie A nearer to the bottom than the the top of the league, but find themselves doing well in the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It seems likely that they may need to sell the teenage goalkeeping sensation for the club to rebuild especially as he could go for nothing during the summer. Perhaps better to capitalise on his outstanding potential now rather than allowing him to walk for nothing?





From the outside, AC Milan seems a club collectively disconcerted. However, having the availability of transfer funds to spend in the January window on shrewd investments could be the catalyst needed to get things quickly back on track to get this great club back on its feet and heading in the right direction.