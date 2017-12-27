Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Offers Team News on Injured Trio Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

Arsenal didn't feature on Boxing Day, as their game with Crystal Palace is scheduled for Thursday evening. Ahead of the game Gunners boss Arsene Wenger shared insight on the status of his trio of injured players; Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal, who all went into Christmas Day nursing injuries.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park, Wenger confirmed that neither of the injured trio will make an appearance for Thursday's game. Monreal's injury was the freshest case contracted from Arsenal's pulsating 3-3 draw against Liverpool last Friday.

Wenger told the club's website: "Nacho Monreal is out of course because he got injured [against Liverpool], Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey are out as well and that’s basically it."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Monreal's injury could cause a rejig in Wenger's formation ahead of the game with Palace. The Spaniard has heavily featured in the Arsenal squad this season, albeit as the left leg of Wenger's back-three defence.

With Monreal's absence, Wenger could welcome Sead Kolasinac back into the side, though his place won't be assured, considering Ainsley Maitland-Niles' recent impressive performances at a makeshift left-back role.

When asked about how long Monreal would be sidelined, Wenger added: "Nacho Monreal I would say hopefully 10 days, Giroud, as I said before, is four to six weeks, but he is a quick healer so I am hopeful he will be less. Aaron Ramsey should be back at the beginning of January."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Giroud's injury has caused a new host of speculation with the transfer window preparing to open its doors in a couple of days. Before his hamstring injury - which he suffered during the semi-final of the Carabao Cup - Giroud was heavily linked away from Arsenal in a search of more playing time.

Though, the narrative has changed slightly. With an injured Giroud, Wenger was asked whether he would be replacing the French striker in January, in which Wenger added: "No, Olivier Giroud will be back in January.

"Yes, I said four to six weeks, but the incident happened on the 10th of December, so the 10th of January or 15th he should hopefully be back."