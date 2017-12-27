Atletico Madrid Forward Luciano Vietto Edges Closer to a Move to Sporting Lisbon

Atletico Madrid's forgotten forward Luciano Vietto is edging closer to a loan move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport), Vietto will make the switch in January when the transfer window re-opens, with the reports suggesting that the loan move could manifest into an option that could see him stay with Sporting for €10m.

Vietto's potential switch to the Portuguese side is triggered by the lack of playing time within Diego Simeone's Atletico side. So far this season Vietto has only featured in 10 games across three competitions, but has yet to find the net in those 10 appearances.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The Argentine's form this season is a stark contrast to the season he had in La Liga when he was playing for Villarreal in 2014.

At Villarreal, he scored 20 times in 48 games, which prompted a move to Atletico. However, since his switch to one of the Spanish giants in 2015, he has failed to nail down a consistent foothold in Simeone's side.

With the January window opening in the coming days, the 24-year-old will be desperate for a new home where he will hopefully enjoy fruitful playing time.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Last season Vietto was loaned out to Sevilla, and this year-round, he looks likely to join Sporting, where he will potentially partner with Bas Dost at front.