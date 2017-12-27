Carvajal Insists Real Madrid Have Not Given Up on Title in Spite of 3-0 Humbling Versus Barca

They may now be a huge 14 points behind their fierce rivals, but Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is adamant that his team will keep trying to catch La Liga leaders Barcelona until it is mathematically impossible.

As reported by Marca, speaking at an event for the Call of Duty video game Carvajal, who was sent off during Los Blanco's catastrophic 0-3 home loss against their Catalan rivals, was in a defiant mood.

"The team will give everything, we will fight until the maths says it is impossible," he said.

"We are 14 points behind, but we will take it as we always do, going out to win, although we will have a bit more pressure and not a lot of margin for error."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Carvajal's sending off was the key moment in El Clasico, his handball and dismissal leading to the penalty which was converted by Lionel Messi that effectively ended the game as a contest.

The result left Real in 4th place, and even the most optimistic Madrileño would admit that the title surely looks beyond them now. But Carvajal was quick to remind reporters that his team has more than just La Liga to play for.





"There are three titles that Madrid always try to win," he said. "The league is difficult but we will give our all to turn it around.

"Then there are also the Champions League and Copa del Rey. There are six fantastic months ahead of us full of challenges that we will face."

Retweet if you think Dani Carvajal is a better Goalkeeper than Simon Mignolet 😂 pic.twitter.com/OgX2Y1l1iG — Football Trolls (@Footballltrolls) December 23, 2017

The 25-year-old has received much criticism for his handball in the clash with Barca, and will have to sit out Madrid's next La Liga game away at Celta Vigo with a suspension from the incident.