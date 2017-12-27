Chelsea Boss Refuses to Rule Out January Move for Bayern's Combative Midfielder Arturo Vidal

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a move for £53m rated Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal during the forthcoming winter transfer window. 

The pair worked together during Conte's time at Juventus where they won three Scudettos and the Italian is an admirer of the Chilean international's combative style of play, which would be well suited to the physical demands of the Premier League. 

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Reported by the Mail Online, the Chelsea boss said: "I must be honest, it's not right to talk about a player of another team. Especially if you try to link this player with us.


"But Arturo is a fantastic player, I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together.

"If we go to war, I’d always want him with me."

Interestingly, it seems Bayern would not be adverse to selling the 30-year-old if interested clubs can match their estimation, even though he is contracted to Die Roten until 2019. 

After defeating Brighton 2-0 on Boxing Day, the Premier League champions still remain a distance behind runaway leaders Manchester City. 

Conte will be desperate to bolster his squad options with quality additions in an attempt to reduce the breach with Guardiola's irresistible City side.

