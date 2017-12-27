Die Hard Liverpool Fan & Cancer Patient Gives The Sun Brilliant Response When Asked About Story

Lifelong Liverpool fan, and terminal cancer patient Matt Henderson has sprung into fame on Merseyside for his brilliant response to The Sun, who had asked the 41-year-old if they could cover his story.

Matt, who has held a Liverpool season ticket for a quarter of a century, was diagnosed with terminal cancer of the oesophagus back in September, which has since spread to his lymph nodes and liver.

In a bid to overcome this, Matt reached out to social media - hoping to raise £200k for specialist treatment abroad. During this time, he has picked up support and media attention - including newspapers such as The Sun.

However, when reached out to by the tabloid, the die hard Kopite made his intentions clear on Twitter:

“As I am a proud and loyal Liverpool FC fan and a season ticket holder for 25 years, I would rather have another round of chemotherapy than let your rag of a newspaper report on my story and/or show a picture of my son EVER. #JFT96 #YNWA #help4matt."

A fantastic response which has received huge support from those around him. Reflecting on his words, Matt told the Liverpool Echo that the decision was an easy one to make:





“My reply was a no brainer to be honest as a loyal LFC fan", he said.

“And the donations that have come in off the back of it have been amazing.

“We are already up to nearly £69,000 which is just phenomenal.

“I didn’t realise it would get such a reaction when I put it on social media.

“But it has been amazing.

“It has really given us that lift to keep fighting and keep going.”

If you would like to donate to Matt's cause, find his JustGiving page here.