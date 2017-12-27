Foxes Boss Claude Puel Believes His Leicester Side Didn't Deserve to Lose Against Watford

Leicester City manager Claude Puel thinks his side didn't deserve to lose 2-1 in their Boxing Day clash away to Watford, insisting the Foxes were the better side for much of the game.

Riyad Mahrez opening the scoring for Puel's side, before Molla Wague's first goal of the season and a Kasper Schmeichel own-goal resigned Leicester to their second league defeat in three games, much to the annoyance of Puel.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think it was a tough game. Our first half was not bad. We showed quality and created chances.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Then, we conceded a goal from this free-kick just before half-time. In the second half it was a little more difficult but they didn't create any chances.





"The result is a little harsh. It was not a bad game from us."

The Foxes entered the game at Vicarage Road in impressive form, with four wins in their last six Premier League games and dominated for long parts of the game, despite the defeat.

Disappointed to lose, thought we had enough chances to get something out of the game. Thanks for your support 💙⚽️🦊 #lcfc — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 26, 2017

Puel also defended his goalkeeper Schmeichel post-match, refusing to blame the Dane for the his part in Watford's winning goal, believing his entire team should take responsibility for the goal.

He continued, stating: "I think all the team are responsible from this free kick. We didn't concede a lot chances today, this was just one cross we defended poorly.

"We knew it was going to be difficult to play against them, they needed a result. It is just a shame that after we scored a fantastic first goal, it came down to free-kicks."

Leicester now have days to prepare for their next Premier League game, a tough away trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool and cap off their 2017.