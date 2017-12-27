French Superstar Admits He's Ready to Forget About Real Madrid After Move to PSG: 'It's in the Past'

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he did hold talks with Real Madrid about a potential transfer to Spain last summer, but claimed that Los Blancos are now "in the past" in his mind as he seeks to succeed with the French league leaders.

Mbappe joined on an initial loan deal from Monaco after months of speculation, while he will make his move permanent in a deal worth in excess of £160m next summer. The full purchase is mandatory, but the build of the deal came about after PSG also signed Neymar last summer for £198m - in order to get around Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Real president Florentino Perez never seemed to make any secret of the club's plans to sign Mbappe, and even told El Partidazo de COPE earlier this month that a potential move for the 19-year-old is still on the agenda at some point down the line. Real have been linked with both Mbappe and Neymar in recent weeks, despite their recent high-profile moves.

He said: "Mbappé is 18 years old (he's since turned 19), let’s leave him to develop and see how far he can go. We have the best players. Recruit Neymar and wait for Mbappé to develop? That’s not a bad idea!”

Mbappe though has seemingly put paid to Perez's hopes of signing him - even while there's still a long time left in his blooming career - by stating that everything regarding his move to Madrid is now "in the past".

Speaking to Marca, he said: "It's true that we spoke, but I think that's now in the past for me and for Real Madrid."