Joey Barton Tweets in Response to Jose Mourinho's Claim He Needs to Spend More at Manchester United

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton responded to Jose Mourinho's claim that Manchester United need to spend more in order to compete with Manchester City.

Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports after his side rescued a point in their 2-2 draw against another of Barton's former sides in Burnley on Boxing Day, insisting he must continue spending if United have aspirations of domestic and European success.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He said: "We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team that is not one of the best teams in the world.





"Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

These comments irked Barton, who has now transitioned into the world of punditry working for the likes of talkSPORT, and took to his Twitter account to give his opinion on the matter.

Good to see the focus being on Man United not spending £300m on fullbacks today. Very little credit given to Burnley who played great 1st half. And incidentally where without Heaton, Tarkowski, Ward, Brady and Wood.



But hey ho, if only Man U could spend some more money...



🤮🔫 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 27, 2017

It's clear to see that the outspoken Barton does not agree with Mourinho's comments, as the Portuguese looks to protect his side, who have won only two of their last six games in all competitions, including defeats to Manchester City and Bristol City.

Since his arrival in 2016, Mourinho has roughly spent £286m on talent including the likes of

Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, although he thinks that is not enough.

Mourinho responded to spending claims, stating:"Ok, (but) it is not enough. The price for the big clubs is different than for the other clubs."

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will have the chance to spend once the transfer window reopens in January, as he looks to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City which could be up to 15 points should City win their final match of 2017, away to Newcastle.