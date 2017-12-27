Manchester City Captain Warns of Rivals Title Slip Ahead of Vital Newcastle Clash on Wednesday

Vincent Kompany has warned his Manchester City teammates that they cannot let 'their guard down' ahead of a meeting with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Belgian international, who first joined City from Hamburger SV in 2008, still remembers Manchester United throwing away the league title in 2012 from a comfortable position and has warned his teammates the same could happen if they start to ease off the gas.

"I don't know if everyone will remember but it was six games left and we were eight points behind, so that's why I am always the first to come in and say, 'No guys, we can't really take the foot off the gas'," Kompany said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I really don't want that. We push, we push, we push, and no one has the right to let their performance down or their guard down.

"We have to keep it going," he added.

"When you are on such a run you want to put it aside straight away and think about the next one, because you know how little it takes to lose that special feeling.

"So we have gone into Christmas with a feeling of duty towards the game at Newcastle and with a happy feeling."