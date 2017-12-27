Manchester United Hero Reveals the Catalyst for Turning Stumbling Form Around

Jesse Lingard has pinpointed the reason why his form at Manchester United has been so good in recent weeks, following his brace in a home draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

The Englishman was moved to a more central role after missing back-to-back Premier League matches in November, with his first game back against Watford giving Lingard the confidence to carry on his outstanding form.

"This role, further inside, allows me to be closer to the striker," Lingard said, as quoted by the Mirror. "To get in the box, create more things and obviously have more shots at goal."

After seeing Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour put Burnley into a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford, Lingard said that the home crowd's reaction to his first goal gave Manchester United the belief to go and get the second on Tuesday.

"We knew we had another 45 minutes to play," Lingard added.

"So we had to be patient, keep moving the ball, moving Burnley about, and eventually we created two clear-cut chances which we scored from.

"As soon as that [first goal] went in, the crowd went up and it gave us that extra buzz to go and get another. It dropped to me very quickly and it was instinctive again to shoot straight away."