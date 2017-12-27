Manchester United Midfielder 'Cannot' Reveal Future as Rumours of Bosman Deal to Italy Heat Up

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Marouane Fellaini has admitted that he has "something in my head" regarding his future at Old Trafford. However, the Belgian international won't reveal what his plans are until the end of the season.


Fellaini attracted a lot of interest from across Europe over the summer. AS Roma and Juventus are the two latest sides to be strongly linked with a move for the 30-year-old, with Fellaini understood to be tempted by a move to Rome.

"I have something in my head but I cannot tell you. This is my tenth season in England. Except for the very first at Manchester, I only knew good times," Fellaini told Humo.be

"I'm still here. If Manchester did not want me anymore, they would have said that for a long time. They made a proposal, probably one will follow.

"Whether I will accept it I do not know. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy."

Fellaini first moved to Manchester United for £29m in 2013, ending a five-year spell with Everton to join his David Moyes at Old Trafford. 

The former Standard Liège youth player has gone on to make 145 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 19 goals and claiming 10 assists.

Despite struggling to settle into life at Manchester United immediately after his move, Fellaini is now a fan favourite at Old Trafford and supporters would likely want to see the Belgian midfielder sign a new deal with the club.

