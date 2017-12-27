Mauricio Pochettino Labels Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Best in the World: 'Who's Better Than Him?'

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on his star striker Harry Kane, after the striker's hat-trick inspired Spurs to a 5-2 Premier League win over Southampton. Kane's goals saw him break Alan Shearer's record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year - bagging 39 goals to edge ahead of the former-Newcastle United star's 36.

Kane's hat-trick, along with goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli sealed the win for Spurs, despite consolation goals from Saints midfielders Sofiane Boufal and Dušan Tadić. Speaking after the win, via Sky Sports, Pochettino took the time to praise the in-form Kane, saying:

"First of all I want to congratulate Harry Kane, a massive achievement for him, well deserved. 

"And we are all so, so, so, so happy because it's an amazing thing to celebrate. For me, he's world class. I think today, [number] one striker in the world, specific position, who's better than him? He deserves everything. It's been nine years between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, and now Kane's name is there. It's a fantastic achievement and I'm so happy for him."

"I'd like to congratulate him. Well done. It's not surprising to us because every day we see how he works, the determination, how professional he is and how he takes care of himself. That can only be good for him and of course he is a talented player - that's the secret. I've told everyone that he is a great example for everybody, not just because of his goals."

Turning his attention to the performance in general, Pochettino conceded that the openness of the game caused him some stress, despite it being an entertaining watch for the fans. The former Saints boss said:

"The game was open; 5-2 but maybe (it could have) finished 7-4. It was a very nice game for everyone to watch around the world but, for a manager, a little bit tough because when it's so open, everything can happen. We are so ambitious, but I'm happy we finished the year in a good way. I'm looking forward, and hope that next year will bring us a lot of victories.

"We just want to win every game. The mentality is important for us to keep, this spirit, and then who knows what can happen."

Spurs' victory sees them sitting in fourth place in the Premier League, but they remain 18 points off league leaders Manchester City - who are racing towards the title after winning 18 of their opening 19 matches. Pochettino's men will now have until Sunday to recover, when they travel to strugglers Swansea City.

