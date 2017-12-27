Mohamed Salah Reveals the Significance of His First Premier League Goal Against Arsenal in August

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has revealed his delight at the manner of his spring-board goal against Arsenal back in August.

The Egypt international netted his first English top-flight goal in Jurgen Klopp's four goal rout over the Gunners at Anfield.

Salah hasn't looked back since and is now widely regarded as half of a two horse race for the accolade of Player of the Year, having netted 15 goals in his first 19 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds.

The former Roma man has revealed to Sky Sports the reason he was so elated to open his account against Arsenal in August:

"I always like to score in the big games. I like the way I scored this goal [against Arsenal] - the speed, on the counter-attack - and the result was good for us. I always like to score at Anfield, especially in these kind of games.

"I was thinking if someone was on the other side I would have passed 100 per cent, but I was fast, maybe faster than anyone at that moment, so I took the decision to shoot. I missed some chances before but this was good."

Salah also scored emphatically in his outfit's topsy turvy 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates last Friday.

The 25-year-old failed to register on the score-sheet in Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 win over relegation favourites Swansea on Boxing Day, but will be aiming to continue his fruitful campaign with a goal or two on Saturday against Leicester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters