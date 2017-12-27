Mohamed Salah Reveals the Significance of His First Premier League Goal Against Arsenal in August

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has revealed his delight at the manner of his spring-board goal against Arsenal back in August.

The Egypt international netted his first English top-flight goal in Jurgen Klopp's four goal rout over the Gunners at Anfield.

Salah hasn't looked back since and is now widely regarded as half of a two horse race for the accolade of Player of the Year, having netted 15 goals in his first 19 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 20 #PL matches this season - 15 goals and 5 assists...



...more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/fDFT4NPty6 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2017

The former Roma man has revealed to Sky Sports the reason he was so elated to open his account against Arsenal in August:

"I always like to score in the big games. I like the way I scored this goal [against Arsenal] - the speed, on the counter-attack - and the result was good for us. I always like to score at Anfield, especially in these kind of games.

"I was thinking if someone was on the other side I would have passed 100 per cent, but I was fast, maybe faster than anyone at that moment, so I took the decision to shoot. I missed some chances before but this was good."

Salah also scored emphatically in his outfit's topsy turvy 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates last Friday.

The 25-year-old failed to register on the score-sheet in Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 win over relegation favourites Swansea on Boxing Day, but will be aiming to continue his fruitful campaign with a goal or two on Saturday against Leicester City.