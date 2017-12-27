Rafa Benitez Urges Newcastle Owners to Invest in January to Take Club to Next Level

They may be down in 15th place in the Premier League, but Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez insists his team have the potential to be one of the top eight clubs in the country - but only if the owners are willing to spend.

Fourfourtwo report that Benitez, who has been at the Tyneside club since 2016, thinks he can transform the team into regular challengers in the top half of the league with the right support.

"I think that this club still has great potential," he said.

"If we do the things that we have to do now in January and we stay in the Premier League, it's one of the teams that has to be in the top eight."

Rafael Benitez revealed he has held talks with managing director Lee Charnley over possible Newcastle transfers in January. https://t.co/zvpli48HvA pic.twitter.com/ViuRKW3KxT — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) December 16, 2017

The 57-year-old Spaniard is a hugely popular figure with the Toon Army fans having taken Newcastle up from the Championship last season.

This season has not gone entirely to plan, however, and Newcastle went on a woeful run of nine Premier League games without a run before finally beating West Ham last weekend.

Benitez insists that even though Newcastle cannot compete financially with the very best teams, they can at least improve on their current position.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"If you talk about the massive money that has been spent in football in these years, maybe it is not easy. But you never know. To improve teams like Newcastle, if you do the right things it is enough to be stronger and bigger and compete.

"If you spend £200million, £300m every year, obviously even if you make mistakes you have a good team, but without spending so much money, you can still improve and do well. That is my idea if we are capable to stay in the Premier League."

Newcastle have already reportedly sealed the loan signing of Chelsea's young winger Kenedy for the rest of the year, and Benitez will be hoping this is merely the first of many new signings through the door on Tyneside.