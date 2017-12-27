Saints Defender Backing Mauricio Pellegrino Despite Being 'Even Worse' Since Sacking Former Manager

Maya Yoshida has said that he can't pass the blame onto his manager or teammates in spite of Southampton's recent form. The Japanese defender also claimed that he believes the Saints are in a worse position now than they were under now-Leicester City boss Claude Puel.

However, Yoshida, who has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, has given his backing to Mauricio Pellegrino, claiming that although the decision is out of his hands, he doesn't believe replacing a manager is always the right option.

Actually, sick of being polite about him. Mauricio Pellegrino: get out of our club now please. #Saintsfc — The Archers Road End (@ArchersRoadEnd) December 23, 2017

"Yes, we can't pass on responsibility to anyone else - to the manager, team-mates, the club. That's easy," Yoshida said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Everyone has to take responsibility. Claude Puel was fired last season because the club wasn't satisfied. But the situation is even worse now.

"So just sacking the manager is clearly not always the best choice. But it is not my decision, it is a club decision."

The 29-year-old, who joined Southampton in 2012 from Dutch side VVV-Venlo, also spoke about the club's recent humbling defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

Yoshida claimed that Harry Kane's hat trick, which saw him overtake as the top Premier League goalscorer in a calendar year, was "very easy" for the England international to convert.

"Does the attitude need to improve? I would say yes," he added. "I think it is a really difficult situation for Southampton, we cannot play like this. The game became too open. We need to get organised."