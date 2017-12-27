Sky Sports Pundit Suggests That Arsenal Should Exchange Sanchez for Aguero in Swap Deal

Former Arsenal player and Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, has had plenty to say this week regarding the Gunners transfer dealings.

Due to his strong affiliation with the club, the Daily Star have reported that Merson has urged Arsenal to allow Sanchez to leave in a swap deal for out-of-favour Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez's contract is set to expire come the end of the season and it appears that the Chilean forward will not be playing his football in North London next campaign.

The Chilean forward has provided a run of sluggish performances this season, demonstrating a lack of commitment and enthusiasm which insinuates his desire to leave the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

During the previous transfer window, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City attempted to sign the Chilean for £60m, however, the transfer fell through on Arsenal's behalf. Therefore, it is expected that the Citizens will make a second attempt to acquire the player this January.

Although it seems inevitable that Sanchez will join the Citizens, Paul Merson believes that Arsenal should make a move for Sergio Aguero - as he has failed to secure a first team spot during the Pep Guardiola reign.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

When discussing the Argentine striker, Merson had this to say: "I think he'll be gone. As an ex-Arsenal player, I'd like that to be the bait for Sanchez because I still think this bloke is different class."

Furthermore, Merson went onto say that he still considers Aguero the best striker in the Premier League, ahead of Harry Kane, and is still a world class striker.

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday - which may be one of Alexis Sanchez's last game in a Gunners shirt.