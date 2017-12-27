Toon Stalwart Jamaal Lascelles Claims That Newcastle Will ‘Bully’ Manchester City Off St James’ Park

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles says that his team will get tough with Premier League leaders Man City and bully them off the pitch on Wednesday.

The Toon defender is confident that his side will be the team to stop Man City’s blistering run of 17 straight Premier League wins.

Newcastle go into Wednesday's game against City off the back of a 3-2 win over West Ham, and Lascelles has vowed that his side will give the league leaders their toughest test yet.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the game on Wednesday evening, Lascelles said, via the Daily Star.

“We need to make it as difficult as we can, small fouls and we need to make it physical with them. Don’t let them play pretty football.

“We did the same against Arsenal. They wanted to play the nice passes and we wanted to get physical and get in their faces and they didn’t like it."

Although they had an aggressive approach against Arsenal, they ended up losing that game 1-0. However, Lascelles believes that the Toon boss will be ready tactically, for whatever Guardiola’s men throw at them.

Lascelles; "#NUFC have nothing to lose tonight. The pressure is all on #MCFC" https://t.co/Bn1aioqjS3 — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) December 27, 2017

“I’m sure our manager will know exactly what he will throw at us. We are confident, we are a young team and will work them to the ground and be physical with them.

“We have nothing to lose, they are the ones who have pressure to win the title. That’s the difference. They are probably thinking it’s an easy game but it’s not.

“We know we will have our hands full defensively. We’ve been on a poor run but in the last couple of weeks we have shown a lot of personality and character,” Lascelles said.

Newcastle go into Wednesday's game against Man City knowing that a win will send the four points clear of the relegation zone.

However, the only problem is that they are coming up against the most in-form team in Europe. Newcastle will need to put in the performance of the season if they stand any chance of cracking Guardiola's men.

