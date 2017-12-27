VIDEO: BVB Star Shinji Kagawa Caught Nutmegging Kid Until He Cries ... and Doesn't He Enjoy it!

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has genuinely made a child cry over this Christmas period, after relentlessly nutmegging the poor kid over and over again.

As the football schedule in the UK gets turned up a few notches during December and January, the rest of Europe is handed a bit of time off. While many of these players will have spent the time off - going on holiday, relaxing with the family and what not; Shinji Kagawa likes to go back to Japan and make children cry.

Each to their own, eh?

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the Dortmund player - as a kind of taunt to kids allover the world - the former Manchester United player is seen relentlessly nutmegging a little boy who can't be any older than four-years-old.

Kagawa is seen rolling a ball through this poor kid's legs nine times. Yes, NINE. With that said, you've got to hand it to the youngster for his determination. But you're surely dying to see the video for yourself, so here it is:

It's hard to tell which is worse; the person recording the video and letting this bullying happen, or the guy that walks past and thinks nothing of a professional footballer tormenting a child. It's a sick world in which we live.

Kagawa, who has been a regular for Dortmund since his return to the Westfaldstadion, finds he and his team sat third in the Bundesliga. Two points away from second placed Schalke, and a remarkable 13 points adrift of Bayern Munich, it seems that the club's ambitions of being German champions may be over.

However, it'll be a definite objective to resume their usual position of second spot come the end of the season.