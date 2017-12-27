West Ham Boss David Moyes Bemoans Referee Decision to Allow 'Killer' Bournemouth Equaliser

West Ham boss David Moyes was left frustrated after his side gave away a Callum Wilson stoppage-time equaliser, which cancelled out what looked to be a monumental Marko Arnautovic winner.

Moyes' frustration emanated from the controversial officiating that gifted Bournemouth the equaliser in the 93rd-minute.

In a thrilling Boxing Day match between two sides at the foot of the table, both sides ended up sharing the points in a pulsating 3-3 draw. However, the game was marred by a significant incident that saw referee Bobby Madley override his assistant's decision to disallow Wilson's equaliser for offside.

Speaking after the game Moyes was surprisingly supportive for the English officials despite Madley's decision to go against his assistant. He told the club website: "I think we’ve got good referees. It’s not easy but I think there were a couple of things that maybe could have gone a different way for us."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

A win on Tuesday would've placed West Ham 13th in the league, with ample room to breath from the relegation zone. Though, the contentious decision to allow Wilson's goal to stand became a moment Moyes dubbed as 'killer'.

The Hammers boss went on to add: "We’re disappointed because we’re in the dying minutes and we’ve got ourselves 3-2 up. We’d fought back although we weren’t great throughout all of the game. We showed great spirit to get back in it and then to lose a goal like that is a killer."

Despite his side's showing great spirit and character to get back into the game - that at times seemed hopeless -, Moyes was disappointed in the manner that his side defended.

West Ham's next game sees them host West Brom, and Moyes' will be itching to correct his side's defensive errors that have allowed six goals in their last two games.

Speaking of his defence he added: "We have to get back on the training ground and see if we can work on a lot of things. We showed great spirit and great energy to stay in the game, but we’ve got to defend much better than we have done today."