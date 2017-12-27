West Ham Hold Keen Interest in Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele as PL Interest Hots Up

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

West Ham are believed to be heavily interested in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, who has showcased his talent in Scotland.

Despite spending over £36m on Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, West Ham have still struggled for goals since Dimitri Payet return to Olympique de Marseille.

Though sitting a point above the relegation zone, the Hammers have shown what they are capable of recently with fine wins over Chelsea and Stoke.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Regardless, the Mirror reports the London side are keen on acquiring the services of Dembele from Celtic.

Sky Sports reported on Christmas Day Celtic had agreed an £18m fee with newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion who are struggling for goals with Glenn Murray up front.

However, Brendan Rodgers dismissed the deal on BBC Radio Scotland, but did state he "can't say" if the 21-year-old will remain for the rest of the season. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Despite uncertainty, Rodgers said it would take an "astronomical amount of money" for the Scottish champions to part ways.

Dembele's stock has risen exponentially since leaving Fulham for the Glaswegians. Frequently competing with Leigh Griffiths for the starting spot, Dembele has made six league starts this campaign.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth player scored seventeen goals in the Scottish Premiership last season and was an instrumental player in the side that went unbeaten domestically, winning the treble.

Dembele is also impressing for the France U21s and will likely demand a huge fee after exceeding at Celtic.

