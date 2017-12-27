Zinedine Zidane Set to Throw Gareth Bale Back into Starting XI for Celta Vigo Game

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is preparing to throw Gareth Bale back into his squad's starting lineup in a bid to kick his team back into action, according to reports.

Los Blancos' 3-0 Clasico defeat to fierce rivals Barcelona was humiliating to say the least, and as Barca subsequently drift further out of reach of the reigning Spanish champions, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co are left 14 points away from the Catalan club (albeit with a game in hand).

In a bid to finally fix his side's season, Zidane - according to Marca - will turn to injury prone Welshman, Gareth Bale.

The former Tottenham winger has spent a huge amount of time on the sidelines in the last couple of years, but has always maintained a high level of performance whenever he has been unusually fully fit.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

And now, having returned from injury and being eased back into game time (appearing as a substitute in Madrid's last three games), Real's next La Liga game against Celta Vigo on January 7 will definitely see the once world's most expensive player start, according to the report.

This could come in any form. Should Bale start alongside Karim Benzema and Ronaldo, it would see the trio of BBC start a match together for the first time in eight months.

However, with Isco in the frame, it might be that Zidane chooses to drop Benzema in order to utilise the creative influences of both the Spaniard and the Welshman.

Either way, it appears the Madrid boss has become so desperate to fix his stumbling squad, that he's willing to pin his hopes on a player that may not even be fit by the time the Vigo match comes around.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters