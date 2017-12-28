Arsenal's Reported £36m Bid for Karim Benzema Deemed 'Derisory' by Los Blancos

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Arsenal have finally made a bid for transfer target French international Karim Benzema, but Real Madrid believe the north London club's offer is significantly below their own valuation, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

With Alexis Sanchez's future still remaining uncertain at the Emirates, Benezma is seen as the ideal replacement for the Chilean as Arsene Wenger has continually been linked with his compatriot over the last few months about a proposed transfer. 

KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

However, the striker is a source of frustration at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is rumoured that he annoys Real president Florentino Perez, which may allow Wenger to exploit the situation and get a deal completed prior to the end of the season, if not during the winter transfer window. 

If a deal can be completed, this will then allow Sanchez to leave next month and the Gunners will then be able to recoup some of the £35m they paid in 2014, instead of allowing the Barcelona forward to leave for nothing in the summer. 

Currently, Arsenal find themselves in a unique position as they are the only club that have reportedly made a firm offer in signing Benzema, but they will need to drastically improve their initial bid to force through a quick deal as the valuation of the player by both clubs are massively apart. 

It is believed that Real feel insulted by Arsenal's £36m tabled offer. However, this is how negotiations start and Los Blancos' officials appreciate that Wenger's side have the wealth to increase their initial bid if they really desire the talented striker to improve their squad for the challenges that remain for the rest of this campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters