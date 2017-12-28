Axed Sheffield Wednesday Boss Carlos Carvalhal Announced as New Swansea Manager

December 28, 2017

Swansea City have announced former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal as their new manager - signing the Portuguese boss on an initial deal that takes him up until the end of the season, with the option of an extension.

Christmas Eve saw Carvalhal fired from his role at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, being relieved as manager due to poor league performance.

And now, having been announced on Swansea's official website, Carvalhal is set to make the step up into the Premier League, to take on the mammoth task of keeping the South Wales outfit in England's top flight.

Carvalhal ironed out details with the club late on Wednesday night, before travelling to Swansea in order to take training on Thursday morning. He will take charge of his first game when the Swans travel to Watford on Saturday.

Discussing the appointment of their new manager, Swansea chairman Hue Jenkins said: “We are very pleased with the appointment.

“We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

“Carlos’ time at Sheffield Wednesday, which included securing two consecutive play-off places, highlighted that he has great character and personality to lead the squad and the football club, which is vital at such a crucial time.

“He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organised.

“He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear.”

The Swans are currently rock bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift from escaping the relegation zone.

