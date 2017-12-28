Everton 'Agree' £25m Deal for Besiktas Star Cenk Tosun Ahead of January Window

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Everton have reportedly landed a new striker ahead of the January transfer window opening after agreeing a £25m deal for Cenk Tosun.

The Besiktas goalscorer has apparently agreed to sign a four-and-a-half year deal to move to Goodison Park, as per the Guardian, when the winter window opens on 1st January.

Reports in both Turkey and the UK have grown exponentially in the past 48 hours over the Toffees' desire to bring Tosun to Merseyside, and it appears that this switch is now an inevitability after the Guardian's claim.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Everton boss Sam Allardyce had spoken of the need to target a new striker next month as he searches for a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who departed for Manchester United in the summer.

The club's failure to land a new target man in the last window was one of the main reasons why former manager Ronald Koeman was sacked after Everton's sticky start to the current campaign.

Tosun is believed to be the man charged with replicating Lukaku's goalscoring exploits for the Blues, with Allardyce a keen fan of his from his time in charge of Crystal Palace last season.

The 26-year-old has netted 13 goals in 23 appearances for Besiktas so far this term, including a brace in the shock 2-1 Champions League triumph over Monaco at Stade Louis II in October.

Everton saw a £15m bid for his signature rejected last week before a breakthrough in negotiations was made ahead of the Boxing Day draw with West Brom.

Allardyce's side will supposedly pay £20m up front with the extra £5m in add-ons, and Tosun was believed to have been accompanied by his father to Everton's USM Finch Farm training complex on Wednesday to finalise terms on his contract and undergo a medical.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt and Gaziantepspor star was initially born in Germany, but decided to play for his parents' nation of birth and has notched eight goals in 25 matches for the senior Turkish national side.

