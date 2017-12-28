Everton Winger Determined to Build on 'Second Debut' After Comeback Against West Brom

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie told the club's official website that he is determined to build on 'second debut' after playing for the first time in a year against West Brom.

After a cruciate knee ligament injury last December, Bolasie started the Boxing Day draw and played 61 minutes at the Hawthorns as the match ended 0-0. 

The DR Congo international was pleased to finally return, and told how support from the club, family and the fans have inspired him to kick on.

He said: "This was what I’ll call my second Everton debut against West Brom because when I first came my first game was against West Brom as well." 

He went on to add: "Personally, I’ve played down the injury massively because it was career-threatening. But to be back where I am today is incredible and I want to thank the staff at Everton, the medical staff, my personal physio and my family for sticking by me, because it’s been a long old journey. Hopefully I can carry on and get stronger now.”

Speaking on the fans support, he stated: "Now I hope to kick on and show the fans what I’m about. I feel like I want to thank them all individually. Their support has been incredible.”

Everton travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, hoping to extend their unbeaten run under Sam Allerdyce to seven games after three wins and three draws.

