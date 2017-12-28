Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City Star Set to Become a Free Agent After New Club Struggles With Salary

Sporx have reported that former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is set to be released by Turkish club Antalyaspor.

The 30-year-old joined the Turkish club for just £3.2m from City in the summer, but the Frenchman is ready to leave as the Turks are reportedly struggling to pay his €4m salary.

Nasri has scored twice in four appearances since his move to the club, but now a return to France is looking like a possibility as former club Marseille and Nice are both considering going for him in January.

Fellow Turkish side Galatasaray are also keeping an eye on him, however a move back to England looks unlikely unless the midfielder is more realistic is about his salary.

Nasri had a successful spell in England, where after three trophy-less years with Arsenal he won two league titles and a League Cup at City before being frozen out by Pep Guardiola, joining Sevilla on loan last season prior to his move to Antalyaspor.