Gladbach on Cusp of Shock £5.5m Swoop for West Ham Loan Star Reece Oxford

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Reece Oxford is on the verge of turning his Borussia Monchengladbach loan spell into a permanent £5.5m switch from West Ham United.

German news publication Bild understands that the Bundesliga club are close to a surprising cut-price deal for the 19-year-old, and the transfer could go through next month when the January window opens.

Talks between the two sides are believed to have gained traction in recent days, and Oxford could now be set for a shock permanent move away from his homeland to Germany.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl was quoted in Bild as he explained why his club had elected to bring Oxford in full time.

He said: "Our goal is to keep Reece with us for as long as possible. And Reece has assured us that he feels very comfortable with us."

Oxford was once one of the most highly-sought after English starlets after he broke into the first-team set up with the Hammers in ex-manager Slaven Bilic's first season at the helm.

At one point the centre-back was being chased by Manchester United and Arsenal but those rumours went quiet after a lull in his career.

Oxford's progression into a fully fledged member of the senior squad took a hit after he suffered an ankle injury in October 2016 and, after featuring only twice for West Ham at the start of last season, failed to kick on despite spending time on loan at Championship club Reading.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

A season-long loan spell at Gladbach was agreed between Oxford and the two clubs for the 2017/18 campaign, and the defender has gone on to impress in the four matches he has played for Dieter Hecking's side thus far.

Oxford had to be patient in the opening months of the season to gain a chance to impress, but started Gladbach's final two league games before the enforced winter break on the continent earlier in December.

Irons boss David Moyes is keen to bring money in to bolster his squad next month, and the sale of Oxford will go some way to providing him with funds to do so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters