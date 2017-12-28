Gladbach on Cusp of Shock £5.5m Swoop for West Ham Loan Star Reece Oxford

Reece Oxford is on the verge of turning his Borussia Monchengladbach loan spell into a permanent £5.5m switch from West Ham United.

German news publication Bild understands that the Bundesliga club are close to a surprising cut-price deal for the 19-year-old, and the transfer could go through next month when the January window opens.

Talks between the two sides are believed to have gained traction in recent days, and Oxford could now be set for a shock permanent move away from his homeland to Germany.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl was quoted in Bild as he explained why his club had elected to bring Oxford in full time.

He said: "Our goal is to keep Reece with us for as long as possible. And Reece has assured us that he feels very comfortable with us."

Oxford was once one of the most highly-sought after English starlets after he broke into the first-team set up with the Hammers in ex-manager Slaven Bilic's first season at the helm.

Surely we should be giving your Reece , Declan rice and Reece Oxford the opportunity first +invest funds elsewhere — West Ham Geezer ⚒ (@WHUFCGeezer) December 28, 2017

At one point the centre-back was being chased by Manchester United and Arsenal but those rumours went quiet after a lull in his career.



Oxford's progression into a fully fledged member of the senior squad took a hit after he suffered an ankle injury in October 2016 and, after featuring only twice for West Ham at the start of last season, failed to kick on despite spending time on loan at Championship club Reading.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

A season-long loan spell at Gladbach was agreed between Oxford and the two clubs for the 2017/18 campaign, and the defender has gone on to impress in the four matches he has played for Dieter Hecking's side thus far.

Oxford had to be patient in the opening months of the season to gain a chance to impress, but started Gladbach's final two league games before the enforced winter break on the continent earlier in December.

Irons boss David Moyes is keen to bring money in to bolster his squad next month, and the sale of Oxford will go some way to providing him with funds to do so.

