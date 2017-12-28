La Liga Giants Real Madrid Interested in Sought-After Fulham Left-Back Ryan Sessegnon

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Real Madrid are currently eyeing up a shock move for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, who has also drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster has become a fixture in the side this season, showing the great form, which has ultimately led to talk of a departure to sides from Europe's top leagues.

Tottenham came close to landing the 17-year-old in the summer transfer window before he decided to stick with Fulham and sign a new contract, putting an end to any immediate speculation about his future.

However, AS claim that the versatile left-back has caught the eye of Zinedine Zidane who could swoop in during the January transfer window to take Sessegnon to the Spanish capital.

Madrid are seemingly looking for a long-term replacement for 29-year-old Marcelo, whose future looks to be in question and the Fulham wonderkid would be the ideal candidate.

Although Los Blancos already have Theo Hernandez, who has shown a lot of promise, in the same position, the signing of Sessegnon could spark healthy competition within the side.

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

However, Real are to face stiff competition in signing the youngster, as Premier League giants Manchester United are keen on their own issues at left-back as Luke Shaw, Dailly Blind and Matteo Darmian all have their future in question.

Spurs have also reportedly had a look at the left-back to replace Danny Rose who ironically has been linked to a move to Old Trafford.

Fulham will do well to hold on to their star asset until the end of the season, but if Madrid comes knocking then Fulham must be prepared to part ways with their young prodigy.

