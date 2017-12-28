La Liga Leaders Barcelona Finally Set to Welcome Back French Star for First Game of 2018

Barcelona are already hyping up their first match of 2018 with the long awaited return of summer signing Ousmane Dembele.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined at the Nou Camp after sustaining an unfortunate knee injury against Getafe four months ago.

The Frenchman ruptured his tendon in only his third appearance and had to undergo surgery in Finland.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Barca haven't missed him too much so far - they sit top of La Liga, nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in second and 14 ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid - but fans will be delighted to see him back in the picture.

As reported by Sport, the club are using his return to instill some excitement for their next match against Levante, and have sold out tickets for an open training session to be held on January 4.

The club's poster for the game reads 'Share the magic of the Kings and don't miss Dembele's Camp Nou return' with the Frenchman front and centre.

The €105m (plus add-ons) signing is one of world football's highest rated youngsters and there will be great anticipation to see if he can live up to his billing at the Nou Camp after lighting up the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.